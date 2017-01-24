Browns, Jamie Collins agree on Four Year $50-Million Deal

The Browns are showing signs that their most recent disaster, a 1-15 horror show, may have just been a one year tank with their most recent move. The Browns worked all weekend with linebacker, Jamie Collins‘ camp to meet on a deal to keep the star in Cleveland.

This is a huge move for the rebuilding Browns in committing to retaining in-house players who played big roles, and allows them to franchise tag Terrelle Pryor so they can work out a deal with him before someone else can. Collins recorded 112 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions in his time with the Browns.

Collins will be a building block for the Browns on defense, and will play a huge role in Gregg Williams’ new defensive scheme. His deal will be worth $50-million total with $26-million of that guaranteed. He will be the fourth highest paid linebacker in the league now on an average earning per year basis.

The Browns and Patriots shocked the NFL by completing a trade for him in October when he was dominating in New England, but reportedly wanted “Von Miller money” in negotiations. This request led to the Browns landing their best defensive player last season, and moving forward.

The Browns signed a special player today, Collins is one of three players in league history to record 10+ sacks, 10+ forced fumbles, and five interceptions in their first four years. Hue Jackson is not shy of how he feels about Collins saying:

It’s no secret how I feel about Jamie Collins, he’s an outstanding football player and a guy we think can be a part of the foundation of a tremendous defense. I was excited when we were able to trade for him last season, and now, i’m even more excited knowing that he is going to be a part of our future.

Browns fans, you can finally rejoice. There is finally a combination of front office members and a head coach that knows what they’re doing, and have a plan to actually get there soon.

