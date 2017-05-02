Browns GM explains his team’s 2017 plan for rookie QB DeShone Kizer

The Cleveland Browns had a terrific draft weekend, landing not only three first-round picks, but also a potential franchise quarterback in DeShone Kizer. Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku figure to play significant roles right away, but it’ll be a different story for Kizer.

The Browns have Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler in the mix already, allowing them to take it slow with the former Notre Dame quarterback. And not surprisingly, that’s exactly how the Browns will handle his situation.

Sashi Brown said on Tuesday that the Browns won’t put any pressure on Kizer to be the starter in Week 1, or even as a rookie, for that matter.

“I think ideally we’d be able to come in and give DeShone some time,” Brown said. Hue [Jackson] talked about this as well about not preventing him from going out there and doing anything, but making sure he understands that he doesn’t have to feel like he has the pressure on him to be the Week 1 starter, or even the 2017 starter at some point.”

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) sits on the bench in the fourth quarter against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC won 45-27. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest knock on Kizer’s game was his accuracy issues and lack of development as an NFL quarterback. Brian Kelly admitted he probably should have stayed in school for another year, saying he still has plenty of growing to do.

Although the Browns don’t have a surefire starter to allow Kizer to sit for a season, they feel good about the players they currently have on the depth chart.

“We like Cody, we like Brock, we like Kevin [Hogan]. And we’ll see how that plays out, but he doesn’t need to feel that pressure certainly. He’s a young man and he’s going to have a long time that he’s with us and in this league and if things go the way I’m sure he’s planning on it and the way we hope it goes, we don’t have to rush it.”

Kizer landed in a good situation with the Browns and Hue Jackson allowing him to sit for a season if need be, but there’s also a chance he plays well in training camp and wins the job. That would obviously be a best-case scenario, but it’s good for him that the Browns don’t feel the need to rush him into anything.