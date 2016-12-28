The Cleveland Browns’ first victory of the season will have much more meaning off the field, especially for those in need in the Cleveland area.

In light of the Browns’ 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers on Saturday, organizers of the “Perfect Season Parade”, which was going to recognize the team had it gone 0-16, said the $10,000 that they collected instead will go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. The Browns said Tuesday that they will match the $10,000 that was raised.

The parade money, which was raised by donations, initially was going to pay for security, bathroom facilities and other expenses, but those plans no longer were needed after the Browns avoided the dubious distinction.

The food bank thanked the Browns for their donation on Facebook.

The Browns avoided joining the 2008 Detroit Lions in becoming the second team in NFL history to go 0-16.