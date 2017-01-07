Browns contemplating change at defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND (AP) The Browns are contemplating a major change on defense after a miserable 1-15 season.

Cleveland has discussed firing defensive coordinator Ray Horton, who rejoined the club on coach Hue Jackson’s staff after being dismissed after the 2013 season.

One of the possible replacements for Horton is Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

While nothing is official and no decision has been made, signs point to the Browns making a move in the near future. Earlier this week, Jackson left open the possibility of a staff shake-up and said he planned to look at everything to improve the NFL’s worst teams.

”I am going to take a look at it all,” he said. ”Our staff worked extremely hard this year, but I think as being one of the leaders, we have to go back and look at it all and see how we can get better. That is truly our charge – how can we get this organization better in all areas as we move forward?”

The Browns had their worst season in club history and Horton’s defense was painfully bad, ranking 31st in yards allowed, 30th in points and 31st in rushing.

Williams has head coaching experience in Buffalo and has spent 15 seasons as a defensive coordinator. He was on Sean Payton’s staff in 2009 when the New Orleans Saints won the Super Bowl. Williams was suspended in 2012 by the league for his role in the ”Bountygate” scandal.

Horton also has worked as a defensive coordinator with Arizona and Tennessee.

