Browns at Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

After a win last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have locked up the AFC North heading into Week 17. However, there’s still one game left on the schedule and they’d love to get both momentum going and secure that No. 3 seed. That will require them taking care of business at home at Heinz Field as they take on the Cleveland Browns.

The Steelers offense finally seems like it might be clicking at the level that it obviously should be. Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown all comprise a fearsome unit that can beat anyone and beat them badly at any time. If their defense can continue to step up, that makes them a tough opponent now and in the playoffs.

Then there’s the Browns, who finally got over the hump and earned their first win of the 2016 season last week. Now they still have the No. 1 pick and won’t be on the wrong side of history. However, they aren’t locked into that pick and could still ruin that. Wouldn’t it be the most Browns thing ever to mess that up?

Catch the action in this game on CBS on Sunday in Week 17. Those fans who aren’t in the broadcast area can catch the action streaming online via DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the stream online or through the app using a paid subscription to log in.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Stadium: Heinz Field

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

Obviously the Browns would love a second win—but then again they wouldn’t. A loss to the Steelers would give them the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, which is obviously of the utmost importance to the franchise. Subsequently, there’s still a bit of curiosity in this AFC North matchup.

