Browns at Steelers live stream: How to watch online

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this AFC North rivalry game online.

Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season will be on Sunday, Jan. 1. One of the early kickoffs in the NFL’s final week will be between AFC North rivals in the Cleveland Browns (1-14) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5).

Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on New Year’s Day will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. CBS will have the AFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

Cleveland is coming off its first win of the season, beating the San Diego Chargers at home in Week 16. The Browns avoided being the first winless team in the NFL since the 2008 Detroit Lions that went 0-16. Should Cleveland fall to rival Pittsburgh, the Browns will be getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Do they take a quarterback, a pass rusher, or trade the pick?

Pittsburgh won the AFC North by beating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16. The Steelers will be the No. 3 seed in the 2016 AFC Playoffs. Pittsburgh will face either the Miami Dolphins or the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round. Miami is the more likely of the two AFC Playoff opponents for the Steelers next weekend.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: Heinz Field

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Steelers will be laying six points at home to the visiting Browns. The associated moneylines for this AFC North rivalry game are Pittsburgh -250 and Cleveland +210. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 43 points.

Neither team really has anything to play for in this game. The only thing that either team can gain from this game is a 15th loss for the Browns ensures them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh probably wants to get out of Week 17 unscathed and get ready for presumably the Dolphins, a team that embarrassed them in Miami Gardens earlier this season.

