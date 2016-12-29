Browns at Steelers: Game preview, odds, prediction

Preview, prediction and odds for the AFC North clash between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Week 17.

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have the AFC North sewn up. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns gained the one win they needed to avoid going 0-16 last week.

However, pride counts for a lot whenever the Steelers and the Browns meet. Both teams will be desperate to put one over on their hates rivals, regardless of the stakes.

Predictably, it’s the 10-5 Steelers who are the favorites for Week 17’s game at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is tipped by 11 points, according to Odds Shark, with the over/under at 43.5 for this New Year’s Day meeting.

There are enough weapons on the Steelers offense for the home side to make the oddsmakers look smart. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown are arguably the most dynamic trio in the NFL.

The question is will the Steelers let their premier playmakers even suit up with nothing on the line in the season’s final week? Early indications are the Steelers will rest their stars, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

Tomlin said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, receiver Antonio Brown and center Maurkice Pouncey ‘will get that consideration’ as players who will be ‘preserved as we look into the playoff round.’

Landry Jones would be expected to step in for Big Ben. Meanwhile, DeAngelo Williams and Fitzgerald Toussaint can handle the rushing chores in Bell’s absence.

The Browns have their own question marks on offense. Naturally, those question marks involve the quarterback position.

Robert Griffin III remains in concussion protocol after taking a beating during last week’s win over the San Diego Chargers, per Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. Rookie Cody Kessler is the most likely to step in if RG3 can’t go.

But the Browns will need better protection no matter who plays under center. They allowed nine sacks in Week 16.

ESPN Stats & Info detailed how giving up that many sacks and still winning is a rarity:

Browns won despite taking 9 sacks. Teams had lost 28 consecutive games when taking 9 sacks. Last win-1999 Dolphins against the Patriots. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2016

Cleveland’s O-line could be in line for another rough day thanks to a Steelers defense capable of making big plays. Coordinator Keith Butler has become more creative and bold about designing and calling pressure.

Butler’s schemes work thanks to a deep contingent of talented linebackers. The group is led by versatile veteran Lawrence Timmons, who is playing arguably the best football of his career.

The Browns best hope of pulling off an upset will unleashing their own defense against Pittsburgh’s backups on offense. It could work if capable linebackers Jamie Collins, Christian Kirksey and Demario Davis all deliver.

Of course, Kessler and Co. will still need to put up a few points.

Pick: Steelers 20, Browns13

