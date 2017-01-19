Browns add 5 defensive assistants to Hue Jackson’s staff

CLEVELAND (AP) Former Pro Bowler Clyde Simmons has been hired by the Cleveland Browns to coach their defensive line.

Simmons, who played 15 seasons in the NFL, spent the past five years as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s coming to Cleveland to work under new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who has been brought in by Browns coach Hue Jackson to fix one of the league’s worst defenses.

With the Rams, Simmons coached three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the 2014 defensive rookie of the year. He also helped Robert Quinn set a single-season franchise record with 19 sacks in 2013.

The Rams finished third in the NFL with 217 total sacks during Simmons’ tenure. He also played for Arizona, Jacksonville and Chicago. He began his coaching career as an intern with the New York Jets in 2010.

Simmons was a two-time Pro Bowler with the Philadelphia Eagles. He recorded 121+ career sacks.

Williams also added his son, Blake, to Cleveland’s staff to coach the linebackers. The younger Williams spent last season working in the league office.

The Browns also added Jerod Kruse (assistant defensive backs), DeWayne Walker (defensive backs), and Bob Wylie (offensive line) to Hue Jackson’s reconfigured staff.

Jackson fired defensive coordinator Ray Horton following a 1-15 season.

—

