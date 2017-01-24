Brother of Vikings LS Kevin McDermott to play during Senior Bowl

Conor McDermott is the brother of Minnesota Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott. UCLA’s offensive tackle will be on display during the 2017 Senior Bowl.

There is no debate that the Minnesota Vikings will be doing as much evaluation of the offensive line talent at the Senior Bowl as possible. Several talented players will have their skills on display, but one will have a special tie to the Vikings.

UCLA offensive tackle Conor McDermott is the brother of Kevin McDermott, who handles the long snapper duties for the Vikings. Conor is a large man, standing 6’8″ tall and and weighing in at 310 pounds.

Recently, the official Minnesota Vikings website released a list of superlatives from the players who will be participating at the 2017 Senior Bowl, and stated that Conor is the tallest player for the South.

CBS Sports ranks Conor McDermott as their 9th best offensive tackle eligible for the 2017 NFL Draft, giving him a 3rd round value. However, that stock could change with the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine yet to happen.

UCLA coach Jim L. Mora has nothing but kind words to say about Conor in an ESPN article, stating that the young man’s future is very bright.

“I’m not even sure he was 235 pounds when he came to UCLA, maybe if he had something in his pockets, but I can tell you now that he’s one of the best offensive tackles in the country. He’s worked for everything he’s gotten and still has his best football out in front of him.”

UCLA offensive tackle Conor McDermott and the rest of the NFL prospects can be seen at the 2017 Senior Bowl on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Who do you think the Minnesota Vikings should be keeping an eye on? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

