Broncos vs. Raiders: 2016 Week 17 Preview

The Denver Broncos will be closing out the 2016 season with a 2017 New Year’s Day battle against the Oakland Raiders.

We are sure living in an odd time. In recent history, it would be the Broncos going to the playoffs and the Raiders preparing for next season.

Now the shoe is on the opposite foot for this season. It pains me to say this, but the Raiders are going to the postseason dance while the Broncos will stay home.

There will be a lot of changes to come for the Denver Broncos in the offseason. But I honestly believe that they will come back hungry and ready for 2017.

But for now, like Gary Kubiak stated, it is time to focus on Week 17.

For the 115th time, the Denver Broncos and Oakland Raiders will battle it out. There will be a new champion in the AFC West this season. Depending on how this game plays out, it’ll be either Oakland or Kansas City.

Let us take a look into the game between the Broncos and Raiders.

Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE:

• LB Brandon Marshall — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 30, 2016

For the Oakland Raiders, QB Derek Carr and Tackle Austin Howard are out. Safety Karl Joseph is doubtful. There are a lot of Raiders that are questionable.

Most notably, wide outs Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree are two of the players that have the questionable tag.

Key Matchups

Matt McGloin vs. Broncos Secondary

Trevor Siemian/Paxton Lynch vs. Oakland Secondary

Oakland Offensive Line vs. Denver front seven

Things to Watch

How will Paxton Lynch do?

Gary Kubiak announced that Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will split time on Sunday.

I am curious to see how Paxton does. He looked solid in relief appearance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. But in his two starts against the Falcons and Jaguars, he looked like a rookie.

That in turn gave him a 1-1 record for the season. This could be Lynch’s shot to go into the offseason with some confidence.

If he performs well during his time out on the field, it could make the quarterback competition very interesting.

How will the Denver Broncos respond in their final game of the season?

For the last few weeks, it just feels as if the Broncos have been playing uninspired football. This game is their chance to show the world what to expect in 2017.

It would be awesome to see the Broncos finish the season with a winning record. I don’t know about the rest of Broncos Country, but 8-8 leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

Finishing 9-7 would not be the worst thing in the world. The team was predicted at the beginning of the season to do badly.

I’m looking for the Broncos to come out firing on all cylinders. Give the fans one last hurrah!

Prediction

Without Derek Carr, I see the Oakland Raiders struggling a bit. But the Broncos have been struggling on offense lately.

I believe this game will come down to the defenses. The Broncos defense will make sure that the Raiders will go on the road to open up the playoffs.

Broncos 17 Raiders 13

Game Information

Who: Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders

Where: Sports Authority of Mile High

When: Sunday January 1st, 2017

Time: 4:25 PM EST/2:25 PM MST

TV Station: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Phil Simms, Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

