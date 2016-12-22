Broncos show off the adult onesies kicker Brandon McManus bought the team
Nunzio Ingrassia
The Denver Broncos sure love buying each other strange holiday gifts. A day after Trevor Siemian gave his offensive linemen Skittles-dispensing jackets, kicker Brandon McManus left adult onesies in each player’s locker Thursday.
Linebacker DeMarcus Ware showed off his onesie while taking questions from reporters.
Yup. That's a 2x onesie on @DeMarcusWare courtesy of #Broncos kicker Brandon McManus pic.twitter.com/lRVGI5TCJJ
— Noah Skinner (@Noah_Skinner) December 22, 2016
Ware also filmed some of his teammates modeling their unusual gifts.
And a 📦was in my locker too 😳🤣
A video posted by Demarcus Ware (@demarcusware) on
The Broncos sure are keeping things light as they fight for their playoff lives.