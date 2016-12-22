The Denver Broncos sure love buying each other strange holiday gifts. A day after Trevor Siemian gave his offensive linemen Skittles-dispensing jackets, kicker Brandon McManus left adult onesies in each player’s locker Thursday.

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware showed off his onesie while taking questions from reporters.

Yup. That's a 2x onesie on @DeMarcusWare courtesy of #Broncos kicker Brandon McManus pic.twitter.com/lRVGI5TCJJ — Noah Skinner (@Noah_Skinner) December 22, 2016

Ware also filmed some of his teammates modeling their unusual gifts.

And a 📦was in my locker too 😳🤣 A video posted by Demarcus Ware (@demarcusware) on Dec 22, 2016 at 7:02am PST

The Broncos sure are keeping things light as they fight for their playoff lives.