Broncos show off the adult onesies kicker Brandon McManus bought the team

The Denver Broncos sure love buying each other strange holiday gifts. A day after Trevor Siemian gave his offensive linemen Skittles-dispensing jackets, kicker Brandon McManus left adult onesies in each player’s locker Thursday.

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware showed off his onesie while taking questions from reporters.

Ware also filmed some of his teammates modeling their unusual gifts.

The Broncos sure are keeping things light as they fight for their playoff lives.