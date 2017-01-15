Broncos reportedly promote from within to fill defensive coordinator opening

The Denver Broncos’ vaunted defense will have a new man calling the shots in 2017 as the team promoted secondary coach Joe Woods to defensive coordinator, ESPN reported Sunday.

Woods replaces Wade Phillips, who guided the Broncos defense to No. 1 and No. 4 rankings in total defense the past two seasons. Phillips joined the Los Angeles Rams last Friday as the team’s defensive coordinator.

This is just the latest move by new Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, who brought in Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator and Bill Musgrave as quarterbacks coach.

Woods, 46, has been an NFL assistant since 2004 and received a vote of confidence from Joseph during his introductory news conference last Thursday.

“Joe’s a bright coach and he’s obviously ready to be a coordinator in this league,” Joseph said last week. ” … Joe is a guy who can obviously defend the NFL pass game … I love Joe, I’ve been friend with Joe for a long time, he’s a great ball coach.”