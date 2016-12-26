Broncos Out of Playoffs With Loss to Chiefs

The Denver Broncos received coal for Christmas by the Kansas City Chiefs as they have been eliminated from the playoffs with a 33-10 loss to their AFC West rivals.

Kansascity Chiefs 33 Denver Broncos 10

Looks like Christmas wishes could not be granted for Broncos Country this season.

Denver could not get anything going early and fell to a quick 21-7 deficit that they would never rebound from.

With that loss, the Miami Dolphins have clinched the final spot in the AFC Playoffs. Meaning that the Denver Broncos are eliminated from playoff contention.

It will be the first time since 2010 that the Denver Broncos will not be attending the big dance. Back to when Josh McDaniels was the head coach.

It has not been the same team since the bye week. The Broncos have only won one game since the bye. After starting 4-0, the Broncos have dropped 7 of their last 11 games.

As a fan, I am completely numb. I have no idea what to say.

This has truly become a rebuilding year as the season has gone on. The Broncos have suffered a Super Bowl hangover.

They will become the first team since the 2013 Baltimore Ravens to win the Super Bowl and miss the playoffs entirely the next season.

The Denver Broncos will face off against the Oakland Raiders to close out the 2016 campaign on New Year’s Day. Oakland will have something to play for while the Broncos will not.

Perhaps this would be the time to play spoiler.

But for the time being, the Denver Broncos could not have one final Christmas wish answered. Now the team will be sitting home once their Week 17 clash with the Oakland Raiders is over.

There will be a lot of rebuilding to be done during the offseason. But the Denver Broncos will come back stronger in 2017. Win, lose, or tie, Broncos fan until I die.

