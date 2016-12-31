Broncos Fanzone: Interview with Sayre Bedinger

For the final Denver Broncos Fanzone interview of the season, I got to chat with Predominantly Orange co-editor and colleague Sayre Bedinger and get his takes on the Broncos.

The Denver Broncos will be playing in their final game of the season on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

It is very surreal that this will be the last game that the team will be playing this season. The Broncos haven’t missed the postseason since 2010, so it will be an odd feeling.

With so many questions surrounding the Super Bowl 50 Champions, this will be an offseason that we will be keeping a close eye on.

One question will be at the quarterback position. Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will split time against the Raiders on Sunday.

Also, what happens to the coaching staff? The offensive line? The defense?

All those questions should be answered in a matter of a few months. In the meantime, let us get to the final Denver Broncos Fanzone interview.

Before I continue, I want to give my gratitude to all of the individuals that participated in this season’s fanzone interviews. You were all amazing.

While there were four weeks that were missed due to my traveling and adjusting back to life on the east coast, the interviews were beyond phenomenal.

I look forward to continuing the Fanzone Interviews in 2017.

With that said, for the final interview of the season, I will be talking to Predominantly Orange Co-Editor Sayre Bedinger.

This man here is the reason I am here at Predominantly Orange. I started with FanSided back during the 2014 season. It has been an incredible time and I would not be here if it was not for Sayre.

Let us check and see what he thinks of the Broncos this season.

The Broncos will be missing the playoffs for the first time since 2010. What do you believe was the main reason behind their struggles after such a solid start?

I think the biggest reason for the Broncos’ struggles after the 4-0 start have just been youth offensively, as well as poor play and coaching from the offensive line.

They were able to maximize with what they had on offense last year, and make plays when needed, but this season they have continually fallen a play, two plays, three plays short.

The defense’s inability to stop the run doesn’t help, but coupled with the lack of scoring by the offense, teams no longer play into the Broncos’ greatest strength, which is defending the pass.

With the news coming out that Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch both playing on Sunday, do you believe this game could determine who enters training camp as the starter? (Granted the team doesn’t bring in a veteran during the offseason)

I think the Broncos will go into camp — or, at the very least, OTAs — with Siemian as the starter. He started this whole season, and is going to have to be unseated on the field in order for Paxton Lynch to take his place.

Lynch has a chance against Oakland to certainly make known his case for next season, but it’ll be interesting to see what the Broncos come up with in their evaluations of 2016.

Siemian wasn’t always horrible, but he wasn’t always good either. He had some moments, but you traded a lot to get Lynch.

If you are John Elway, what moves would you make in the offseason to help this team out?

I would start by building in the trenches. The Broncos need to get better on the offensive line, obviously. They also need to fortify the defensive line especially with Sylvester Williams slated for free agency.

My top priority would be to upgrade the offensive line, but there will be a lot of emphasis placed on key defensive line spots.

What is your favorite Broncos moment of all time?

It is undoubtedly witnessing my first Super Bowl as an adult fan. I remember both Super Bowls as a kid, but they are very distant memories.

I was only 8 or 9 years old, and really that was the infancy of my fandom. As I’ve grown as a fan, my passion has obviously grown as well. Watching an entire season full of ups and downs and being part of the journey with the team culminating in a Super Bowl win was such a thrill. I will never forget it.

The Broncos finish their season against the Oakland Raiders. What do you believe Denver needs to do to get a win in the season finale?

Putting the ball in the end zone would be a start. The Broncos have been allergic to scoring touchdowns over the last month, and it’s been infuriating.

I would love to see both quarterbacks engineer multiple touchdown drives against Oakland.

Which player on the team do you believe will have a huge impact on the game? What do you think the final score will be?

I think a lot of young guys are going to play, but I’m going with veteran running back Justin Forsett having a big impact on this game.

Whether as a runner or receiver, I think the Broncos are going to get a good look at him to see if they want to bring him back next year to compete with C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker.

I’ll say the final score is Broncos 31, Raiders 16

Thank You Sayre for taking part in this interview. If you are interested to see what he is up to at Predominantly Orange, you can follow the link here. Go Broncos!

