Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. expects ‘some splashes’ from GM John Elway this offseason

When healthy, the Denver Broncos are one of the most complete teams in the NFL. They have a strong running game with C.J. Anderson, a strong group of wide receivers and a defense that carried them to the Super Bowl last season. As a result, they don’t have many glaring needs on the roster.

Despite that fact, they’re likely to make a few moves in free agency and throughout the offseason – something John Elway has never been reluctant to do. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. believes that’ll once again be the case this offseason.

“After the season hopefully everything starts to get rolling. Once free agency comes you know Elway is going to make some splashes. I’m excited to see who he brings as a part of the team,” Harris said, via NFL.com.

The offseason began for the Broncos nearly a month ago as they failed to make the postseason after winning it all last year. While it’s somewhat hard for Elway to have made a big splash already, Harris wouldn’t have put it past him. He almost expected it to have happened by now.

“Oh yeah, automatic splash,” he said. “For sure.”

The biggest name connected to the Broncos is Tony Romo. With Dak Prescott entrenched as the starter, the Cowboys figure to move on from the veteran quarterback. That’s likely to happen either by way of a trade or by outright releasing him, and the Broncos have been pegged as a landing spot.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the Broncos could be interested if Romo is cut by the Cowboys. A move of that magnitude would immediately make the Broncos Super Bowl contenders again, allowing Paxton Lynch to sit back and learn for another season.

Could that be Elway’s splash of the offseason? We’ll have to wait and see, but we all know what happened the last time Elway brought in a proven veteran quarterback.