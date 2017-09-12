Broncos bolster ailing D-line with promotion of Jarrett

DENVER (AP) The Denver Broncos beefed up their depleted defensive line before kickoff Monday by signing rookie nose tackle Tyrique “Pot Roast Jr.” Jarrett to their active roster and waiving Kyle Peko.

Jarrett, generously listed as packing 335 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame, had four tackles in the preseason after being signed as a college free agent in May from the University of Pittsburgh.

His arrival this spring was met by as much excitement from teammates as the additions of veterans Domata Peko and Zach Kerr in free agency.

Inside linebackers Brandon Marshall and Todd Davis raved about the rookie they said was more like 350 pounds and who was quickly nicknamed ”Pot Roast Jr.”

They said the bigger bodies will help them stuff the run better this season like they used to when Terrance ”Pot Roast” Knighton was on the team, freeing up the linebackers to make more plays.

Jarrett was released in the 53-man cut-down last week but the Broncos found themselves in need of a reinforcement with Kerr (knee) and end Jared Crick (back) both out for Denver’s game against the Chargers.

Kyle Peko has been bothered by a foot injury this summer.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL