Broncos’ Bolles returns to practice 4 days after leg injury

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) is helped after an injury against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. Broncos coach Vance Joseph says rookie tackle Garett Bolles' left leg injury isn't as serious as first feared. Joseph says Bolles has a bone bruise in his lower left leg and is week to week. The Broncos' first-round draft pick was injured in Denver's win over Dallas.(AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles returned to practice Thursday , four days after hurting his left leg in a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

He initially feared it was a season-ending Achilles tendon tear.

Bolles was a surprise participant in Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday following confirmation that he had bruised a bone in his lower left leg.

The Broncos (2-0) still might have to start Allen Barbre or another lineman for Bolles when they visit the Bills (1-1) Sunday.

But Bolles’ return is a sign that, barring any setbacks, he could be back in the lineup sooner than expected.

