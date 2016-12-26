Broncos at Chiefs Recap, Highlights, Final Score, More

The Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Denver Broncos to punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs.

Denver Broncos 10 Kansas City Chiefs 33

Anyone expecting a repeat of the first 2016 meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was sorely disappointed on Christmas Day. Where that game was a defensive battle that turned into a shootout, this one got out of hand quickly in favor of the Chiefs at home in Arrowhead Stadium.

On their first drive of the game, they got into the red zone quickly as they ran all over the Broncos. Then, Alex Smith finished the job with his legs for the score. Their defense remained solid, got their offense the ball back, and then Tyreek Hill went to work with a 70-yard rushing touchdown to go up 14-0. Though Denver scored on the ensuing possession, the Chiefs would answer quickly. Smith hit Travis Kelce with a screen pass and the tight end went 80 yards to the house to go up 21-7 in the first quarter.

With Trevor Siemian struggling to find anything comfortable and the run game continuing to be inept for Denver, it was pretty much over at that point. Kelce stayed hot, but both offenses were quieter for most of the night beyond that.

That said, the Chiefs did add on the ultimate troll touchdown to bury the Broncos’ playoff chances. On third-and-goal late in the fourth quarter, KC brought out 346-pound nose tackle Dontari Poe. Rather than just run the ball, Poe lined up at wildcat quarterback and actually threw the ball. It was complete to Demetrius Harris for a wonderful touchdown pass.

Clearly, the Chiefs wanted to dot the exclamation mark and did so. That put the lead at 33-10, which is where it finished. Therefore, the Chiefs are now in the postseason with a chance still to win the AFC West. Meanwhile, the Broncos will be watching from home following Sunday night.

Three Stars

Travis Kelce, Chiefs – Kelce’s prowess in the receiving game changed everything on Sunday night. The tight end was targeted 12 times and finished with 11 catches for 160 yards and one touchdown, the score coming off a screen that went for 80 yards.

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs – He didn’t record a catch and still had an impact. Hill once again proved to be a weapon as he took six carries for 95 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown run. The rookie also added some quality efforts in the return game.

Dontari Poe, Chiefs – I don’t care what anyone says. Poe is 346 pounds and plays on the defensive line and he freaking threw a touchdown pass. He’s a star in my book.

Highlights

.@TKelce is causing all sorts of problems for the Broncos D tonight. #DENvsKC https://t.co/x1GJQveCgq — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2016

6-3. 346lbs. @PoeMans_dream is a defensive tackle… And he just threw a TD for the @Chiefs. Yes, really. https://t.co/lSTz7iB5kG — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2016

Next Game

The Chiefs will finish their season on the road against the San Diego Chargers, needing a win to potentially win the AFC West. Meanwhile, the now-eliminated Broncos end their season against the Oakland Raiders, who will be without Derek Carr.

