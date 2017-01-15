Brock Osweiler’s season ends with horrendous statistic

Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler has had a pretty awful first season with his new team, culminating with one of the worst stats ever…

To say it’s been a tough first year with the Houston Texans for Brock Osweiler would be the understatement of the year. When Osweiler was benched by the Denver Broncos in week 17 of last season, his time in Denver was effectively over. At least, as soon as it could be.

Despite reports that Osweiler would take less money to play for the Broncos, the former second round pick out of Arizona State opted to sign with the Houston Texans in free agency without even a face-to-face meeting, signing a four year, $72 million contract with $37 million in guarantees. That new contract paid Osweiler like a top flight quarterback, and the Texans expected him to push them over the top with a talented defense.

While Houston did enough this season as a team to win the AFC South (somehow, someway…), Osweiler has diappointed. So much so, in fact, that after Saturday’s loss against the New England Patriots, his season ended with one of the most horrific statistics I can recall seeing from an NFL quarterback:

Including playoffs, today was 4th time this season that #Texans QB Brock Osweiler failed to break 200 pass yards despite 40+ pass attempts — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 15, 2017

No other player since 1950 has done it twice. Amazing. https://t.co/3d9QPaTMah — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2017

Think about that for a moment.

How many quarterbacks have cycled through the league, taken snaps, started games, and thrown passes over the last 66 going on 67 years? No quarterback has ever — ever — thrown for less than 200 yards more than one time when attempting 40 passes in a game. Osweiler has done it four times this season!

The Texans obviously weren’t blind to this poor play by Osweiler. He was benched this season for Tom Savage, who suffered a concussion and forced Osweiler back onto the field.

Where do the Texans go from here? Do they ask Osweiler to take a pay reduction? Will he be their starter next season?

Houston is stuck between a rock and a hard place. They signed a guy on blind faith, going off of a handful of starts that he made in Denver during the 2015 season, most of which were also not very good. It was a risky move, and an expensive one, and Osweiler now has perhaps one more chance next season to prove it wasn’t a mistake, before Houston outright releases him in 2018.

