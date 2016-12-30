Bridgewater expecting ‘great success in the future’ with the Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater recently commented on how his severe knee injury has actually had a positive effect him in the past few months.

Not much has been heard from Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater since he went down with a devastating knee injury back in August. A few appearances in some of the photos and videos on the team’s social media accounts here and there, but the young Vikings quarterback has been out of the spotlight for the most part this season.

Well on Friday, the public was able to get a bit of an update on how Bridgewater has been handling the process of recovering from potentially career-altering injury.

“2016 has been amazing for me. Everyone looks at an injury as a negative. It has helped me spiritually and mentally even with me already being an extremely positive person. My injury was a new challenge and I love challenges. With the help of many people we have attacked this challenge head on and expect great success in the future.”

The quarterback’s comments were featured as part of a statement made by the quarterback after his teammates selected him to be the 2016 winner of the Ed Block Courage Award. The award has been given to one player per team since 1984 and recognizes those players, “who (exemplify) commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.”

It is definitely refreshing to hear such a positive attitude from Bridgewater. Some have feared the worst for his future as a quarterback in Minnesota, but he has been able to the negatives that normally come associated with this type of injury and turn them into positives.

The timetable for his return remains uncertain, but expect Bridgewater to trust the process of his rehabilitation and only step back onto the football field when the time is right.

