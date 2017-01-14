Brian Poole Lights Up Russell Wilson to Save First Down (Video)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole laid down a massive hit on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the fourth quarter.

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks couldn’t find much success offensively after the first drive of the game. They scored a touchdown on that drive, but had just two field goals since entering the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in their NFC Divisional Playoff Game. However, Wilson has proven to be clutch and was looking to make a play to keep his team alive.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks faced a third-and-long and Wilson looked deep down the field. However, there was nothing there for him—so he instead elected to use his legs. He found daylight initially and there had to be hope that he could pick up a monster first down. Unfortunately, Brian Poole had other plans.

Rookie cornerback Brian Poole was in coverage on the left sideline, where Wilson cut his run after the middle of the field was cut off. The Seahawks quarterback tried to fake out the Falcons defense, but Poole wasn’t biting. Instead, he (perfectly legally) made a beeline for the ball-carrier and absolutely rocked Russell Wilson to stop him short of the line-to-gain:

Certainly there are going to be Seahawks fans crying for some penalty here, but there was none called and rightfully so. Wilson simply ate a clean, but monstrous, hit.

Though he wasn’t taking punishment like this all game, this was just another bad moment for the Seahawks and Wilson. After all, the momentum of the game changed when Wilson was tripped by his own lineman to cause a safety. And this hit by Brian Poole ultimately allowed the Falcons to get the ball back again and run off time with a 16-point lead.

