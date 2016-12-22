Brian Hartline becomes latest to rip Terrelle Pryor

Terrelle Pryor has been one of few bright spots in the Cleveland Browns’ season, but the list of guys criticizing him keeps growing.

In a winless season for the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has had a breakout campaign with 67 receptions for 877 yards and four touchdowns. The pursuit of 1,000 yards may be driving him to play the final two games with a torn ligament in his right middle finger, but that would not be a unique move as Pryor is set to become a free agent in March.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones, complete with a trash can as a convenient prop, called Pryor “garbage” after the quarterback-turned wide receiver had just one catch for three yards in Week 14. Members of the New York Giants ripped Pryor before and after a game against the Browns last month, and former college teammate Alex Boone said he “hated everything about” Pryor back in August.

Now another of Pryor’s former teammates at Ohio State and with the Browns, ex-NFL wide receiver Brian Hartline, took to criticizing Pryor during an appearance on 105.7 The Zone in Columbus.

Via Ohio.com:

If I’m building a team, what is [Pryor]?” Hartline said, via Ohio.com. “Is he my No. 1? God, I hope not because let’s put it this way: For me, I want a guy day in and day out I know what I’m getting. You don’t know what you’re going to get. You don’t know who’s going to show up. You don’t know if he’s going to get in trouble. You don’t know if he’s going to smart off. I need stability. That’s so more important to me. I need a guy that runs routes. I need stability. I need constant production. Is he a No. 2? OK, yeah. I mean maybe. He kind of disappeared the last couple weeks. So I’m very apprehensive as a Cleveland Browns guy to give out a contract. Listen, you had one year. You’re a flash in the pan. You’re trying to tell me with a guy that had suspect personality characteristics, I’m going to go ahead and hand you a bunch of money but you’re going to work harder? Uh, I think I’m going to bet against that if I’m a betting man.”

There may be an element of sour grapes here, as Hartline was cut by the Browns back in May and did not latch on with another team this season. Browns’ head coach Hue Jackson recently called for Pryor to control his emotions better, but’s still weird so many of his opponents and former teammates have absolutely nothing good to say about him.

