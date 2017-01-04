Brian Dawkins named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The man, the myth, the legend. Brian Dawkins is one step closer to the Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has chosen the 15 finalists for its Class of 2017 and Philadelphia Eagles great Brian Dawkins is a member of that group.

The 14 other finalists are Jason Taylor, LaDainian Tomlinson, Morten Anderson, Don Coryell, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis, Isaac Bruce, Tony Boselli, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, Ty Law, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, and another former Eagle in Terrell Owens.

Dawkins is arguably the greatest player to wear an Eagles uniform. In his 16-year career, Dawkins played in 224 games and recorded 895 tackles, 26 sacks, 36 forced fumbles, 120 passes defensed and 37 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. Dawkins also became the first player in NFL history to record at least 30 interceptions and 30 forced fumbles during his career.

Dawkins was the voice and leader of the elite Philly defenses that dominated the late 90’s and 2000’s. Without Dawkins, the Eagles don’t win nearly as many games as they did during the Andy Reid era.

Recently, Dawkins was asked how much the fans meant to him. His response was pretty amazing.

Here’s how it will be determined which players are inducted into the Hall of Fame, via NFL.com:

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection process continues towards its final stages. The 46-person committee will gather for the annual selection meeting held the day before Super Bowl LI to discuss and debate the merits of the 18 finalists and then determine the newest class of enshrinees.

