Brett Favre believes Packers will make Super Bowl

Brett Favre may have some bias but he believes the Green Bay Packers will make the Super Bowl, he tells SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The Packers finished the season 10–6 for first place in the NFC North Division.

“Taking emotion out of it, I believe that the Packers are the team to beat, and I believe that they will be in the Super Bowl,” Favre said. “Not taking anything away from the Giants, not taking anything away from Atlanta and the Cowboys and so on and so forth. I just feel like within the Packers organization, (coach) Mike McCarthy may be saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got to improve here or we’ve got to improve there.’ Of course, coaches are going to say that, but I feel like collectively speaking, they’re as close to hitting on all cylinders as possible. Not perfect, and nobody is, but they’re super-productive on offense.”

Listen to Favre's comments below:

The Packers host the New York Giants in the NFL Wild Card Round on Sunday. Favre's final game as a Packer was a 23–20 loss to the Giants in the 2008 NFC Championship Game. The Giants went on to beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl that year.

