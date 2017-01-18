Breshad Perriman Has Potential But Is Still Developing

When the Baltimore Ravens drafted Breshad Perriman with the 27th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, they knew he wasn’t a finished product. Perriman has to keep developing his craft:

Breshad Perriman missed his entire rookie season. This is important to remember for two reasons. First, the 2016 season was Perriman’s de facto rookie season. Secondly, Perriman a long time in between the end of his college football days and the actual beginning of his playing in the NFL. Perriman was raw coming out of UCF and he had to work his way back to that point.

Perriman still has time to make the Ravens look smart for picking him. Remember, Jadaveon Clowney is just starting to impress as a superstar and the Houston Texans got heavily criticized for that pick. Injuries derail progress and fans don’t like to wait. Perriman has the natural talent to be special. He has blazing speed, a good frame and good vertical ability.

What Perriman lacks is a dependable pair of hands and the little things that help receivers be successful. He is not an accomplished route runner. Sometimes he runs the wrong route, sometimes he runs the right route wrong. Perriman needs to work on the nuance of the position before he is anything more than what he is. He is a complementary receiver whose speed merits the respect of the defense.

Moving Forward

Perriman had 33 receptions for 499 yards and three touchdowns this season. Perriman did what we knew he could do. His speed ended up leading to big plays. He made a couple of circus catches. When it looks good, it looks really good for Perriman. You’re probably wondering how an offense that was so pass happy didn’t get him more chances to catch the football. The Ravens used Mike Wallace for most of the things Perriman can do.

The Ravens may want Perriman to take the next step and become a number one wide receiver. It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen in 2017. The Ravens need to make Perriman a bigger part of the offense. He is a big play waiting to happen. He just isn’t a player that the Ravens can lean on like a true number one receiver. Hopefully, Perriman can be a solid number two option. That’s the best the Ravens can hope for.

