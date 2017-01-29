Breaking News: 49ers to Hire Fox NFL Analyst John Lynch as General Manager, per Reports

The San Francisco 49ers are going to hire Fox NFL analyst, and Hall of Fame candidate, John Lynch as general manager. Various reports surfaced about the hiring Sunday night.

According to various reports on Sunday evening, the San Francisco 49ers are going to be hiring Fox NFL analyst John Lynch to fill the team’s general manager void.

Adam Schefter of ESPN was among the first to report the news, and Schefter also broke down the six-year deal.

SF is hiring Hall-of-Fame candidate and FOX analyst John Lynch as GM, sources tell ESPN. Lynch back to Bay Area, where he went to Stanford. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

49ers are giving John Lynch an almost unprecedented six-year deal to become their GM, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

Lynch was named to nine Pro Bowls during his 14-year career and was a first-team All-Pro twice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired in 2008 and joined Fox’s NFL broadcasting team as an analyst.

Previous reports, including ones Niner Noise compiled here, speculated San Francisco’s GM serach was down to three individuals — George Paton, Terry McDonough and Mark Dominik. Yet sources revealed to Pro Football Talk Lynch was a Niners candidate two weeks ago, but he wanted to remain anonymous.

49ers identified John Lynch as G.M. candidate two weeks ago per source. Lynch insisted on secrecy. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2017

While Lynch’s NFL experience and insight is without question, the 45-year-old former player has zero front-office experience.

But he does have ties to expected 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Lynch played under the elder Mike Shanahan, and the relationship remains close, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

Considering Lynch’s lack of experience in this position, one should expect San Francisco to either build a strong contingent of scouts and assistants to surround him and/or keep a number of front-office types — like assistant GM Tom Gamble — in place.

At least San Francisco has one of its openings officially filled. And the other is all but guaranteed to go to Shanahan.

What’s left is to see how it pans out this offseason and into the coming year.

