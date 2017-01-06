Breaking Down the Washington Redskins Free Agent Class

The Redskins’ season went out with more of a whimper than a bang, in a 19-10 loss to the New York Giants in Week 17. With many important players set to become free agents this offseason, let’s break down the the team’s options and the players’ comments.

As another Redskins offseason begins, much work needs to be done. The team, which finished 8-7-1, missed out on the playoffs — a move that is not only heartbreaking, but may be costly when the Redskins’ many free agents begin to assess their options.

There are two types of free agents: restricted and unrestricted. Unrestricted free agents can peruse the market, hear all offers, and take their favorite. For restricted free agents, their current team can extend a tender to the player. In that scenario, the player’s current team can put forward an offer sheet with a salary equal to that of the highest competing offer in order to retain the player. If the player still leaves, the player’s original team will receive a compensatory draft pick in exchange for losing the player to another club. If no offer sheet is extended at all, the team simply loses the player.

The Redskins have some important players whose contracts are up this offseason. Let’s start with the big unrestricted free agents.

Unrestricted Free Agent – Kirk Cousins

As the team’s quarterback, Kirk Cousins is obviously this offseason’s wild card. Whether or not Cousins and the front office can work out a deal will be the Redskins’ biggest offseason undertaking and the biggest indicator of the Redskins’ future.

Current Situation:

The team signed Cousins using the franchise tag last season, a one-year contract that a team may place on one player (ostensibly the “franchise” player) per year. This year, he earned $19.953 million.

Options:

The Redskins have three options: work out a deal with Cousins, likely at a high price, franchise tag him again, or let him walk. Considering that negotiations ended up unresolved last year, it’s evident that there is a disparity between what Cousins is asking for and what the Redskins were willing to pay.

The team will have to evaluate Cousins’ performance and the market, and see if both parties can agree to a number. Last year, Cousins wanted $20 million and the Redskins only offered $16. If they want to arrange a long term deal this year, it will likely cost them around $24 million per year.

If no agreement can be reached, the Redskins can do what they did last year and franchise tag him. However, the sticker price has increased — a second-year tag is worth $23.94 million. The team currently has about $60 million in cap space. If they decide that they don’t want to use at least a third of it on Cousins, then he’ll walk into what would be a very amenable free agent market. Considering the ineptitude of quarterbacks on the Jets, Bills, 49ers and other teams, Cousins would be a hot commodity.

What has he said?

Cousins has absolutely indicated that he will be asking for top dollar this season. Cousins did not say that he would prefer to remain with the Redskins when given the chance to say so in his Week 17 post-game press conference.

“I’m not trying to suck out every dollar possible,” said Cousins on 106.7 The Fan. “That’s not the kind of guy I am or how I’m going to approach it.”

The speculation around Cousins is that what he wants more than anything is to go where he’s wanted. It’s evident that there is some sort of discord between Cousins and the front office, particularly in awkward moments such as the post game interaction between Cousins and Redskins GM Scot McCloughan after the Packers game, where the quarterback yelled “How do you like me now?”.

Unrestricted Free Agent – Pierre Garcon

Pierre Garcon, the 30-year old tough wide receiver of Haiti descent, has been with the Redskins since 2012. He had over 1000 yards receiving this year, and has played in 72 straight games. His contributions have not just come on the football field as well. Garcon’s ties to the DC area include his beloved pizza establishment, SpinFire, which has two locations in the area. Garcon is also heavily involved in Paisano’s Pizza, which has over 30 DMV locations.

Current Situation:

Garcon’s average yearly salary is around $8 million, and his previous contract was for 5 years. His contract was a nearly $10 million cap hit for the Redskins.

Options:

The Redskins can either re-sign Garcon to a new deal or let him walk. Considering Garcon’s age and his commitment to the team, a contract would likely be of the same magnitude or lower.

What has he said?

“D.C. is where I want to be,” he said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “D.C. is an amazing town. They love football, and I love being around people that love football. I love being in a place where football is No. 1, regardless of what happens. So I want to be in D.C. D.C. is home for me. I have family there, I have a business there. Everything that I could ever want is in D.C. So I want to be in D.C. forever.”

If Washington re-signs Garcon, it could convince other free agents too. “It’s a joy to play alongside him,” Cousins said in an interview earlier this year, per the Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg.

Unrestricted Free Agent – DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson, 30, is one of the speediest wide receivers in the NFL. The deep threat has been a Redskin since 2014, when they signed him away from their division rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. Jackson, always explosive, had over 1,000 yards receiving this year and 4 touchdowns.

Current Situation:

The Redskins pay Jackson an average annual salary of $6 million — a $9.25 million cap hit. He previous contract spanned 3 years.

Options:

The Redskins can work out a new deal with Jackson, or lose him to another team. It is likely that he will field many offers.

What has he said?

Jackson already expressed excitement to hit the market and see what other teams are willing to offer him.

It’s the first time in my career that I’m going to be able to hit the free agent market, so I’m definitely intrigued about seeing what’s going to happen,” he said, according to Redskins.com’s Stephen Czarda. “Test the market and see what’s going on. Who knows what happens. Hopefully I’m still here, but you never know how it plays out.”

Jackson’s name has been linked to the Philadelphia Eagles many times during the season. In fact, Eagles player Brandon Graham said that Jackson wanted Eagles coach Doug Pederson to pursue him. However, Jackson seemed positive about DC, though he spoke as if he was ready to move on.

It’s been a great three years,” Jackson said, per ESPN’s John Keim. “I’ve had a great time in Washington. I love the city. A lot of great times and a lot of great memories.”

Unrestricted Free Agent – Chris Baker

Chris “Swaggy” Baker, 29, was seemingly the lone bright spot on the Redskins’ defensive line this year. He had 47 tackles and 3.5 sacks this year.

Current Situation:

The Redskins signed Baker to a three-year deal in 2013. He earned $3 million per year in his previous contract.

Options:

The Redskins can retain likely Baker for a similar, if not higher, price. Otherwise, he will sign elsewhere. Redskins GM Scot McCloughan has expressed positive sentiment about the big defensive lineman.

What has he said?

Baker was very honest in an interview with 106.7 The Fan.

“I just have to see what happens during the process,” Baker said, per CBSDC’s 106.7 The Fan. “Obviously the money does play an issue, but I would love to continue to be a Redskin. At the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me and my family. I was an undrafted guy, so I’ve got to take this opportunity to cash in while I can because I don’t have too many more years left in this league. I’ve done a good job at proving I’m one of the best defensive ends in this league and hopefully I’m compensated for that.”

Restricted Free Agent – Chris Thompson

The second-string running back, 25, had a big year, proving that he can remain healthy while being productive and strong in pass protection. Chris Thompson had nearly 700 yards from scrimmage and 5 touchdowns.

Current Situation:

Thompson, on a one-year restricted deal, earned $675,000 this year.

Options:

As a restricted free agent, the Redskins can match any offer Thompson receives to retain him or receive compensation through a tender. An original round tender would mean that they receive a fifth round pick if they match his offer and he still chooses to leave. If they wanted to pay an extra million dollars for a second-round tender, they would receive a second-round pick in the same scenario. If they do not use a tender, Thompson can go to the highest bidder.

What has he said?

Thompson himself has been mum. Kirk Cousins, however, called him “phenomenal”, suggesting that the Redskins should retain Thompson if they want to keep him as well.

Other free agents include Vernon Davis and Junior Galette (unrestricted) and Will Compton and Ty Nsekhe (restricted).

The Redskins do have lots of cap space ($60 million). However, considering that many of these players will demand higher contracts and that the ‘Skins want to be active in the free agent market as well, it is improbable that all of these players will be re-signed. With Redskins fans clamoring for 2017 to yield a playoff bid, unlike 2016, the Redskins’ front office and coaching staff have some tough decision ahead of them regarding this year’s free agents.

