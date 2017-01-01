BREAKING: Chargers fire HC Mike McCoy

The San Diego Chargers didn’t waste any time making a change.

According to the Chargers official website, the team has fired head coach Mike McCoy.

Mike McCoy has been dismissed as head coach. INFO: https://t.co/uECp1NbJTy pic.twitter.com/T64O9WryGa — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) January 2, 2017

The Chargers finished the season 5-11, but it wasn’t your normal season. The team was in every game but could not find a way to win the close ones. After making the playoffs as his first year as head coach (2013), McCoy’s Chargers have failed to make it back to the postseason.

The blame for a bad season shouldn’t be put entirely on McCoy’s shoulders. With all the injuries, he kept his team in all but two games (Week 14 vs. Carolina Panthers and Week 16 vs. Kansas City Chiefs). But McCoy’s conservative play-calling and inability to close out games killed this team. That, and the fact that the Bolts finished 27-37 under him.

The Chargers needed a fresh start and a coach who is more aggressive. They need a coach who will discipline players for their mistakes. Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is a popular choice and could be a change of pace for the Chargers considering McCoy and former coach Norv Turner are offensive-minded coaches. If they want to stick with an offensive-minded coach, Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan could be the guy. Bolt Beat’s Louis Gorini wrote a list of coaching options for 2017.

