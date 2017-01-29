Brandon Williams Is Very Valuable But Is Replaceable

Brandon Williams is a very good nose guard. He is a top tier space-eater and run stopper. That being said the Ravens should not be desperate to re-sign him.

Brandon Williams is one of my favorite players. He is solid, strong and always reliable. Losing Williams in Free Agency would not be fun, but there is a limit to what the Ravens can pay him. It’s not just because the team has to pay Timmy Jernigan next season. It’s also because the Ravens have so many needs and a limited amount of dollars. Williama ia nice to have, but the Ravens can live without him.

If Williams leaves, defensive tackle doesn’t all the sudden become a desperate need for the purple and black. They still need receivers, pass rushers, cornerbacks, a long term replacement for Lardarius Webb at free safety and an inside linebacker. Michael Pierce is a good enough player to fill in for number 98, in fact he may be the next Brandon Williams.

Defensive lineman make a lot of money when they are franchise tagged. The franchise tag means that the team is paying Williams a top 5 salary for defensive linemen. Defensive linemen make a ton of money for pass rush. Williams is not an unstoppable force like Aaron Donald, who had eight sacks as a defensive tackle.

Williams is immovable object. It makes him worth a good bit of money but it does not merit the type of money that Donald will eventually get. Ozzie Newsome found Williams in the third round, do you really think he can’t do that again?

The Bottom Line:

If locking Williams to a long-term contract prevents the Ravens from fixing their other problems, they should just let him walk. Fans won’t like it, heck I won’t like it. It would just make sense to allocate the money they could spend on Williams to a position of much greater need. The Ravens should bring in a player like Terrelle Pryor. Pryor is a receiver who is on his way to big things. Perhaps, the Ravens could sign Melvin Ingram, a pass rusher for the present and the future. These players will get the Ravens closer to the playoffs than Williams will.

Williams is the Ravens top free agent. Losing him would be a big loss. It just seems like the Ravens have more pressing needs and they should proceed with that in mind. If the Ravens bring Williams back at a not so crippling price, I’m all for it. The Ravens just should not be desperate to retain him.

This article originally appeared on