Brandon Marshall describes Jets season in perfect (and totally disgusting) way

Brandon Marshall didn’t mince words when asked how he would describe this New York Jets’ season, and didn’t back down from using an extremely gross analogy to do so.

"The best way I can describe it is, having a diaper on & never changing it. And just sitting in that diaper the whole year." – @BMarshall pic.twitter.com/4JGuhptJxX — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 4, 2017

“The best way I can describe it is, having a diaper on and never changing it,” he said during Showtime’s “Inside The NFL” on Tuesday. “And just sitting in that diaper the whole year. That’s how our year was. It was a bad year.”

Vivid!

The Jets finished the season 5-11, good enough for last place in the AFC East, and struggled to find consistent quarterback play. Marshall finished with 788 yards on 59 receptions, his second-lowest total as a pro since his rookie season.