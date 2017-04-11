Ex-Giants RB Brandon Jacobs had his Super Bowl game-worn jersey stolen, too

Former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs won two Super Bowls with the team and counts among his prized possessions the game-worn jersey from Super Bowl XLII, the Giants epic upset of the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

After the news of Tom Brady's stolen jersey from Super Bowl LI made the rounds, Jacobs said that his Super Bowl jersey had been swiped.

Jacobs said in an article on MMQB.com about Brady's jersey that the No. 27 jersey he had framed in his home was actually a backup jersey he never wore that day.

When I found out Tom Brady game jersey was missing all I could do is smh lol. It happen to me, I know who did it though. Just so you know!! — Brandon Jacobs (@gatorboyrb) February 8, 2017

When news of the stolen Super Bowl jersey spread in February, Giants running back Brandon Jacobs posted on Twitter that he had his Super Bowl XLII jersey taken from him. For years, Jacobs says, he’s had framed in his home what he thought was his game-worn number 27 jersey, next to his game-worn Super Bowl XLVI shirt, gifts for each of his two sons. He recalls handing his XLII jersey to an equipment manager after the game and picking it up the next day when the Giants returned to New Jersey.

Jacobs, who carried the ball 14 times for 42 yards in the games, says that a collector contacted him later and said he had Jacobs entire uniform from the game that he purchased from a Giants equipment manager.

