Brandon Jacobs says he will ‘expose’ Jim Harbaugh, vows to get him fired from Michigan

Brandon Jacobs hasn’t let go of his disdain for former San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh. The former NFL running back recently said on CBS Sports Radio that the current Michigan head coach “didn’t know what he was doing.”

Jacobs wasn’t done taking aim at his former coach, vowing on Twitter to “expose” him and eventually get him fired. So why is Jacobs so upset at Harbaugh that he wants to ruin his career?

Love the support but stop the super bowl talk. I will expose him, Michigan will fire him when I am done. — Brandon Jacobs (@gatorboyrb) May 27, 2017

Jacobs joined the 49ers in 2012, the second year of Harbaugh’s four-year run as head coach in San Francisco. The then-30-year-old running back had his 49ers debut delayed initially by a knee injury.

Once he was healthy, Jacobs played sparingly and vented about his lack of activity. As the weeks became months, Jacobs’ frustrations grew. He didn’t play until Week 12 against the Saints and finished the season appearing in just two games and totaling 7 yards on five carries.

After venting on social media sites about his dissatisfaction with the team and Harbaugh, the 49ers suspended him for the final three games of the season.

All of this has led to Jacobs’ ongoing attack of Harbaugh, who opted to take the high road on Twitter.