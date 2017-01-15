Both Kyle Shanahan and Josh McDaniels Audition in NFL Divisional Round for 49ers Head Coaching Spot

The San Francisco 49ers should have paid very close attention to how Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels fared against the Seahawks and Texans, respectively. Who has the edge for the Niners’ head coaching gig?

Forget interviews. Offensive coordinators Kyle Shanahan (Atlanta Falcons) and Josh McDaniels (New England Patriots) were in open auditions during the NFL Divisional Round for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching opening.

Well, so was Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable.

Let’s stick to McDaniels and Shanahan though. Who’s got the edge after this latest round of playoff action?

Both have already met with San Francisco’s top brass — CEO Jed York and Vice President of Football Operations Paraag Marathe.

And while a “handshake deal” might be in place with either candidate, nothing official can be announced until either coordinator’s team is out of the playoffs.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer recently suggested (h/t KNBR 680) McDaniels is the favorite. But is it close?

Let’s take a look at each coordinator’s efforts to try and make a decision.

Kyle Shanahan’s Efforts vs. Seahawks

Atlanta knocked off Seattle 36-20, continuing the Falcons’ push into the postseason. While this might delay any official nod from the 49ers, there is no doubting Shanahan’s play-calling caught the attention of York and Co.

True, it helps to have quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman as key contributors.

But Shanahan has also done relatively well with lesser offenses too.

Keep this in mind though. Atlanta’s victory came over a very tough Seahawks defense — a game in which Shanahan’s schemes routinely picked apart anything Seattle had to offer.

Just check out the play-calling here:

That’s called getting guys open, just as our own Niner Noise’s Rich Madrid stated:

Again…that play was more Shanahan scheming guys wide open than Matt Ryan making magic. — Rich Madrid (@rjmadrid) January 14, 2017

In total, the Falcons gained 422 all-purpose yards against a Seahawks defense that ranked fifth in the NFL in fewest yards against during the regular season.

Another thing to consider? The Niners face the Seahawks twice per season. Shanahan had his way with the defense.

Enough said.

Josh McDaniels’ Efforts vs. Texans

While Shanahan’s efforts against the Seahawks were impressive, keep in mind the Texans finished atop the league in fewest yards against during the regular season (4,821).

So the Patriots’ efforts were no joke either.

Still, McDaniels doesn’t have much of a history outside of New England. More importantly, a history without head coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and, more recently, tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Simply put, Shanahan has done more with less. And when he’s had the playmakers — like he does currently with Atlanta — Shanahan’s offense is downright scary.

New England’s 377 total yards against in the divisional round was impressive. And to think McDaniels was able to engineer this kind of game plan without a true top-tier receiving target is something to consider as well.

Who Has the Edge?

If it were up to this lone writer at Niner Noise, Shanahan should be the clear-cut favorite.

Of course there are more than a few variables in play here. But just ask Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller on who has done more in a coordinator role:

Niners have to play the Seahawks twice a year and Kyle is carving them up with his playcalling. No-brainer. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 14, 2017

As one Twitter comment noted, the 49ers should follow an NFL Draft approach of taking the best person available when their name is called.

With the only coaching spot left this offseason, San Francisco is on the clock.

It’s clear Shanahan is the best person available. Not only does he have the better resume, but he made easy work of the Niners’ chief divisional rival.

And it would be great if he could carry that knowledge and ability into a head coaching gig in Santa Clara.

