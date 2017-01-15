Bolt Beat Opinion: Chargers fans, this is still your team

We’ve had a few days to digest the news that the Chargers were officially making the move from San Diego to Los Angeles. At the risk of much ridicule, I’m going to offer my opinion on the situation.

Since the news broke, we’ve seen fans tossing their Chargers merchandise at the doorstep of Chargers headquarters while others have gone as far as to throw eggs at those same doors—and film themselves doing it.

Now don’t get me wrong, I understand the anger. I understand the frustration. But did fans in San Diego really feel that Dean Spanos was bluffing? While he may be a deplorable owner, this is still the same team you’ve cheered on for many, many years. The players are the same. The history still exists. On top of that, the team still plays in the same state.

Perhaps fans don’t want to drive a couple hours to watch the Chargers play home games. Perhaps they don’t feel they should have to. But there’s always the television that can still lead you to Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates and the rest of the players that became your favorites over the years.

WATCH: Some Charger fans in San Diego didn't take news of the move to LA too well… https://t.co/qeNro5kNkL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 13, 2017

This isn’t like when Robert Irsay moved the Colts from Baltimore to Indianapolis, or when Art Modell took the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore. It isn’t even like last season, when Stan Kroenke moved the Rams from St. Louis back to where they came from—Los Angeles.

If you were a longtime season ticket holder, I certainly understand why you would never want to watch a Chargers game again. But if you’re a Chargers fan that never actually went to the games or even a Chargers fan who doesn’t live in the state of California, I fail to see the problem.

You don’t have to root for Spanos to succeed but let’s be honest, who roots for owners anyway? It’s still the same players, and those players never asked to leave San Diego.

The NFL is home to the greatest game on Earth, played at the top level. It’s not even close. If you don’t want to be a part of it because a team made a move from one city to another within the same state, that’s certainly your prerogative. However, I would encourage as many fans as possible to stick with the team.

Depending on how you see it, NFL teams don’t belong to a city. They belong to the fans that support them.

