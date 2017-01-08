Bobby Rainey caught a kickoff that was about to be a touchback (Video)

In what will be viewed as the turning point of the game, Bobby Rainey caught a kickoff headed for the end zone and stepped out of bounds at the 3-yard line.

If the Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants, don’t be surprised if Bobby Rainey gets cut from the team within 24 hours. Even if the Giants come back, they might still do it, because Rainey has done his best to cost his team this game.

Right before the end of the first half, Bobby Rainey was given the ball on a 3rd-and-1, and failed to convert. That set up Aaron Rodgers’ epic Hail Mary to Randall Cobb to give the Packers an eight-point lead. But the play that everyone will remember is Rainey’s attempt to field a kickoff that was going to be a touchback.



By fielding the ball at the three-yard line, that play essentially resulted in a 22-yard net loss. It gave Eli Manning an extremely large field to work with, and unsurprisingly, he went three-and-out. The Packers had a chance to really make them pay for that, but they only got a field goal out of that. However, they still got it to a two-possession game, which is huge.

When Jordy Nelson left the game, the Giants really should’ve taken advantage. But their offense has been their biggest weakness all season, and they could only get off to a 6-0 lead. That set the stage for “run the table” Rodgers to do what he does best. While there’s not much the Giants can do about that, they’ve had plenty of chances to at least hang with them.

On this kickoff, Bobby Rainey proved why he’s played for four teams in the last five years. And if he gets cut following this game, he might not get another chance. The Packers certainly know about his situation all too well when they cut Jon Bostic after the NFC Championship Game.

