Bob Quinn Has Multiple Decisions to Face This Offseason

This offseason, Bob Quinn will have many, many decisions to make. Not just in free agency and during the draft, but with coaching and especially with returning veterans, including Matthew Stafford.

Let’s start with coaching, which warrants the most concern, and which could make or break next season.

Jim Caldwell

Caldwell has been said to be safe to return, even before the offseason began. Caldwell, especially with the playoff loss versus the Seahawks, has not earned an extension, but that depends upon what happens this year, especially if Caldwell can get the Lions back to the playoffs with hopefully a better (and healthier) roster. Caldwell apparently has two years left at 5-6 million, so playing that contract out first makes the most sense.

Teryl Austin

Austin, as has been said before, could be out this offseason, depending on whether Quinn blames the talent on defense or the coaching. The blame should belong to the coaching. That means that, even though Austin was passed up again for head coaching jobs, and with reason, he should be gone anyway.

There are numerous good defensive coordinators potentially on the market, including Gus Bradley. The Lions should also attempt to poach away the likes of Vic Fangio from the Bears, especially with a promotion to DC/assistant head coach, which the Lions could use some good help with, and depending on his performance, Fangio could make sense as a potential Caldwell replacement in the future.

Jim Bob Cooter

Cooter should be staying this offseason, especially with the head coaching search over. That means that he has more time to gain experience, and hopefully to learn from his mistakes this past season. Those mistakes included predictable playcalling and an unreasonable run game.

It also means that Cooter could help to keep Matthew Stafford in place. The Lions have a better chance of contending with Stafford than without him, and if Cooter helps the Lions maintain their QB, then he’s absolutely worth it.

Matthew Stafford

The QB of the Lions was by far their best player over the last season. If the Lions don’t have Stafford this season, it’s possible that they just don’t have any offense.

The Lions saw what Stafford is capable of this season, leading numerous last-second comebacks, but they also saw numerous stalled drive out of their quarterback.

Matthew Stafford, without a playoff win or an MVP award, is not worth the most money in the NFL. But he is worth elite quarterback money because that was what he was shown to be. If the Lions can surround Stafford with more talent this offseason, perhaps that no playoff win thing will no longer be a problem this time next year.

Free Agency

The Lions need help in numerous positions, including a majority of defensive positions as well as on offensive line. The Lions could also use some more help at receiver. There’s a lot of room for improvement this offseason.

Basically, the very few positions that are without need are Quarterback, assuming the Lions extend Stafford, as well as running back, where the Lions have Theo Riddick, Ameer Abdullah, and Zach Zenner. If all three stay healthy, that could make for a potent mix of running and passing.

The first move in free agency will be bringing back the guys the Lions need to return. These include Kerry Hyder, Riley Reiff, and perhaps Devin Taylor. Reiff was a key to the Lions offensive line this season, and could continue to do well at tackle. Hyder led the team in sacks, and Taylor is a young defensive end who at the right price could add depth to a better Lions defense.

The second is addressing the positions the Lions are in dire straights at. These include CB, aside from Darius Slay, Linebacker, and Defensive line. The safety position has Tavon Austin, Miles Killebrew, and Glover Quin, who were three of the best players on the Lions defense this year, and who are all on the team next season.

The Lions have 35 million in cap space to spend this offseason, which means the Lions may be able to bring in a few bigger name free agents, perhaps more if Stafford is willing to negotiate a contract restructure and extension.

Free agents that come to mind for the Lions to target? Jason Pierre-Paul, even with the hand bandage, is one of the most talented pass rushers in the league, and guess what the Lions defense needs most. The Lions could also look at former Cowboys number one overall pick Morris Claiborne.

The Lions could make an even stronger push at linebacker. Both Jaime Collins and Dont’a Hightower are hitting the open market, and aside from an iffy DeAndre Levy and an overworked Tahir Whitehead, the Lions have nothing at the position. If Levy isn’t healthy, Whitehead can’t do it alone.

Especially with the tackling this season, and in the playoff game, expect Quinn and the Lions to push for multiple good players on defense instead of one big ticket name.

The Draft

Which brings up the draft. The Lions will still need to address numerous positions in the draft, even if they address a few in free agency. Expect offensive line, wide receiver, and run stopping defensive tackles to be the priorities in the draft. The Lions, having made the playoffs, will get the 21st draft pick.

That’s not low enough to get elite talent, and that’s what sucks most about the Lions’ playoff embarrassment. There is a chance that a sleeper pick falls to the Lions, but they’ll need to get a lot out of a little with their draft this year.

It might even make sense to trade up this year, offering a package of picks and perhaps a good player like Levy who can’t seem to stay healthy on the Lions in return.

This article originally appeared on