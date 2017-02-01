Bob McNair: Texans looking to draft a quarterback

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair has come out and admitted that his team will look to possibly draft a quarterback this April.

With how poorly Brock Osweiler played in 2016, he’s given McNair and the Texans no choice but to go out and continue their search for a franchise quarterback.

McNair admits there aren’t many options when it comes to signing a quarterback.

Quarterback Tom Savage wasn’t much better than Osweiler, but McNair would like to see them compete for the starting job.

Signing a free agent quarterback this coming offseason likely isn’t the answer for the Texans.  With a roster ready to make a Super Bowl run, they can only hope to find a gem by taking a quarterback in this year’s NFL draft.

With this year’s quarterback class being so weak, Houston won’t have to use a first round pick on a signal-caller.  They could instead take one in the second or third round.

With Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson becoming stars despite being draft in the third and fourth rounds, there is some hope for the Texans.

