BLD Podcast: Into another Bills off season
CLICK HERE to listen to this week’s Buffalowdown podcast. Here we are in mid-January entering another Buffalo Bills off-season primed with a new head coach. On this week’s Buffalodown Draft House Podast Brad “The Bruiser” Eichkorn discusses:
- The hiring of head coach Sean McDermott
- Rick Denisonn: new offensive coordinator
- What to do with Tyrod Taylor
- Of the 28 to be free agents, who comes back
- Positions worth targeting in the draft
Leave your thoughts and comments for us to share on our next podcast. Follow Brad “The Bruiser” on twitter @billsbruiser
More from BuffaLowDown
