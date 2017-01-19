BLD Podcast: Into another Bills off season

CLICK HERE to listen to this week’s Buffalowdown podcast. Here we are in mid-January entering another Buffalo Bills off-season primed with a new head coach. On this week’s Buffalodown Draft House Podast Brad “The Bruiser” Eichkorn discusses:

The hiring of head coach Sean McDermott

Rick Denisonn: new offensive coordinator

What to do with Tyrod Taylor

Of the 28 to be free agents, who comes back

Positions worth targeting in the draft

Leave your thoughts and comments for us to share on our next podcast. Follow Brad “The Bruiser” on twitter @billsbruiser

