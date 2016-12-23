BLD Podcast: A Bills Festivus for the rest of us

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN to a very Festivus Buffalowdown Podcast. Yes, it’s a Festivus for the rest of us, on the Buffalowdown podcast. Brad

“The Bruiser” Eichkorn, Alex Jones, and guest Chas Territo discuss the Buffalo Bills in the tradition’s of the holiday “Festivus,” which was made popular by the 90’s sitcom “Seinfeld.”

The Festivus celebration includes:

The Buffalo Bills “Airing of Grievances”

Buffalo Bills “Festivus Miracles”

Giving thanks to aspects of the Bills while admiring the aluminum pole.

Getting ready for Saturday’s “Feats of Strength” against the Miami Dolphins

Whether you’ve been run out of Bayside, or you’re just in the Festivus spirit, celebrate Festivus with Buffalowdown’s podcast. CLICK HERE to enjoy by the Aluminum Pole.

