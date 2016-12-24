Blake Bortles catches touchdown pass from Marqise Lee (Video)

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles catches touchdown pass from wide receiver Marquise Lee

When the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Blake Bortles third overall, they thought he would be throwing touchdown passes. But today, Bortles was catching them too. Bortles has had his struggles on the season but he added a touchdown catch from wide receiver Marqise Lee to his highlight reel in a surprising Jacksonville victory over Tennessee.

On second and four, with five and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars called Bortles’ number. Bortles took the snap and tossed it to wide receiver Marqise Lee, who threw it back to Bortles as he continued to run down the sideline.

Bortles was wide open leading to the easy completion for Lee. Bortles caught the ball at the seven and went the rest of the way untouched into the end zone. The University Central Florida product celebrated with teammates following the score.

Bortles is the second quarterback to catch a touchdown pass this season. Earlier in the year, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson caught a touchdown pass.

The Bortles touchdown catch gave the Jags a 31-17 lead over the Tennessee Titans. Immediately following the Bortles touchdown, Jaguars rookie Jalen Ramsey intercepted a Matt Cassel pass and returned for a touchdown sealing the Jaguars victory. Cassel replaced Marcus Mariota, who left the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Doug Marrone gets his first win as the Jaguars interim head coach following the firing of Gus Bradley after the team’s ninth straight loss. The Jaguars fans have not had a lot of positives to cheer for this season. But today the Jaguars certainly changed with the Bortles highlight touchdown catch and an upset victory over the Titans.

This article originally appeared on