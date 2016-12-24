Blake Bortles Catches Touchdown From Marqise Lee (Video)

Blake Bortles has had a rough 2016, but the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback caught a touchdown pass in Week 16 to bring some smiles to fans.

After showing a ton of promise in the 2015 season, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has regressed tremendously in the 2016 campaign. However, many wondered if he and the Jaguars as a whole would look different following the firing of head coach Gus Bradley. The answer was a resounding yes.

In Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans, the Jags looked like a rejuvenated and completely new team than the one we’d seen all season. Bortles in particular was impressive as the UCF product was slinging the pigskin with poise, accuracy and—gasp—solid mechanics. However, it wasn’t his throwing skills, but rather his receiving skills that really stole the show.

With the crowd in Jacksonville a bit quieted following a scary injury to Marcus Mariota where he was carted off, Bortles and the Jaguars brought them back to life. The quarterback lined up in the shotgun and quickly gave the ball to receiver Marqise Lee on the reverse. Lee then dropped back while Bortles leaked out on a semi-mesh route. Lee then let loose a floater (an ugly one, admittedly) that fell into the hands of the quarterback for a touchdown on the trick play, increasing their lead:

Obviously being ahead in a game will change players’ demeanor, but this team looked completely different on Christmas Eve. Maybe they simply needed new life holding the clipboard to get going.

As this will simply end a nine-game losing streak for the Jags, this season is a loss in Jacksonville. However, if they can get Bortles simply relaxing, playing smart, and having fun like n this play, this team has the talent to be dangerous for the future.

For what it’s worth, the Jaguars immediately added to their lead right after as Jalen Ramsey notched a pick-six off of Matt Cassell.

