Bills vs Jets: Final Week 17 injury and weather report

For the upcoming Bills vs Jets Week 17 matchup, here is the final injury report for both teams, weather update, and everything you need to know about the game.

On Sunday, January, 1st 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium, the Bills vs Jets Week 17 matchup will be the season finale both teams have been waiting for. The Jets want this season over faster than a New York minute so they can head into an offseason with a lot of work to do and tough decisions to make. The Bills, on the other hand, have fired head coach Rex Ryan and are also looking to end the season so they too can start the journey towards bouncing back after another lost season.

If you live in the New York area, the game will be televised on the NFL Network. To watch this game online, the best way would be using NFL Game Pass as it gives access to every regular season game. For radio, tune into WEPN-FM, ESPN New York (98.7FM) or click here for mobile devices. Speaking of mobile, if you have an iPhone, download the official mobile app of the Jets as they have live play-by-play, stats, updates, videos, and much more.

Below you will find the latest injury report for both teams, courtesy of the Media Relations Department of the Jets:

Bills

OUT

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (concussion)

Offensive Tackle Cordy Glenn (back)

QUESTIONABLE

Linebacker Preston Brown (foot)

Linebacker Zach Brown (illness)

Tight End Charles Clay (knee)

Offensive Guard John Miller (hip)

Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins (foot)

Defensive Tackle Kyle Williams (back)

Jets

OUT

Running Back Matt Forte (knee)

Linebacker Lorenzo Mauldin (ankle)

Defensive Tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring)

Tight End Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring)

DOUBTFUL

Cornerback Nick Marshall (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

Wide Receiver Robby Anderson (hamstring)

Cornerback Juston Burris (knee)

Wide Receiver Brandon Marshall (hip, shoulder)

Running Back Bilal Powell (knee)

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Richardson (back)

Running Back Brandon Wilds (hamstring)

Defensive End Muhammad Wilkerson (ankle, knee)

Weather

As per the Weather Channel, it will be 46°F and sunny conditions for this Week 17 matchup. Winds will be about 15mph WNW. Fans heading to the game should dress warmly and expect a lot of sunshine.

Enjoy the game everyone as The Jet Press will have coverage after the game. Please feel free to follow The Jet Press both on our official Twitter account and Facebook page for game updates, analysis, rapid reaction and much more!

This article originally appeared on