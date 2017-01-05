Bills say Tyrod Taylor having optional surgery in bizarre release

The relationship between Tyrod Taylor and the Buffalo Bills continues to feature more twists and turns than an episode of “Game of Thrones.”

Although the Bills aren’t in the playoffs, the team is still finding new ways to take over NFL headlines. As they continue to search for a new head coach after firing Rex Ryan, the team could very well be looking for a new starting quarterback.

Taylor, the current starter, appears to be going under the knife according to images taken from his Snapchat. This comes on the heels of Taylor’s “injury guarantee” becoming public knowledge.

The Bills also decided to sit Taylor in the final regular season game, a move which many fans believe was made to prevent Taylor from severely injuring himself.

#Bills QB Tyrod Taylor may be having surgery today, per his Snapchat. Again, if he can’t pass a physical by March 11, $$ becomes guaranteed pic.twitter.com/L3r9k9prlE — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) January 5, 2017

#Bills QB Tyrod Taylor is having surgery today to fix a core muscle issue, as he first reported on Snapchat. It’s a 6 week recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2017

The six-week turnaround doesn’t put Taylor in any jeopardy to be unable to pass any physicals by the March 11 date. That’s assuming he suffers no setbacks or any complications in the rehab from the operation.

As most teams do, the Bills released an official statement about their starting QB undergoing surgery. However, the team decided to throw some major shade at Taylor in their brief but telling statement.



Although it may look like your standard quick press release, there’s much more to it than a few lines. The team claims to have only recently found out Taylor would need surgery. This is despite the fact Taylor has reportedly been fighting through a “severe groin injury” the past few weeks.

Taylor is coming off a season in which he threw for over 3,000 yards and posted 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. Considering how strained the relationship appears to be, odds are Taylor will find himself in a new uniform next year. There are plenty of teams across the league who would welcome Taylor with open arms, which would surely be a nice change for the QB.

