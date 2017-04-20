Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio reportedly under observation after strange incident with police

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio was placed under observation at a Buffalo hospital after he was involved in a strange incident with police Tuesday, according to the Buffalo News.

A police source told the News that the 6-foot-7, 322-pound Kouandjio was found in a field, not fully clothed, after climbing an electric fence near the site of a seemingly unrelated vehicle accident in Elma, N.Y.

Kouandjio, who was not arrested, was not at the Bills’ minicamp Thursday, and the team issued a statement:

“We are aware of the matter involving Cyrus and are carefully monitoring his condition and gathering more information. We don’t have all of the details, so we won’t have any further comment at this time.”

The News reported that police suspect Kouandjio pulled off the road and abandoned his vehicle when he saw police and emergency vehicles approaching the accident site.

Kouandjio, 23, was a second-round pick in 2014 and has started seven of the 25 games he’s played in over three seasons.