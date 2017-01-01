Bills’ kickoff gaffe gives Jets the easiest touchdown of the year

The Bills have hit rock bottom.

The team’s season came to an ignominious end on Sunday when they allowed the Jets to kick the ball off, run down the field, and recover it in the end zone for a touchdown. No one on the Bills touched the ball.

It was a successful 65-yard onside kick for a touchdown.

You can watch the bizarre play over at NFL.com.

The Bills got a late touchdown to make it somewhat respectable, but still lost the game 30-10.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts his first pass of the season as Vinny Curry #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles closes in during the second quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

6

gallery: Why did Tony Romo play only one series for the Dallas Cowboys?

Getty Images | Getty Images