Bills’ kickoff gaffe gives Jets the easiest touchdown of the year

The Bills have hit rock bottom.

The team’s season came to an ignominious end on Sunday when they allowed the Jets to kick the ball off, run down the field, and recover it in the end zone for a touchdown. No one on the Bills touched the ball.

It was a successful 65-yard onside kick for a touchdown.

You can watch the bizarre play over at NFL.com.

The Bills got a late touchdown to make it somewhat respectable, but still lost the game 30-10.