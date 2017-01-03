Bills interested in Frank Reich for head coaching job

Buffalo Bills interested in former quarterback Frank Reich for head coach job

The Buffalo Bills are interested in interviewing former quarterback Frank Reich to fill their head coaching vacancy.

The Bills drafted Reich in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft. Reich played ten seasons with the Bills from 1985-1994. Reich spent the majority of his time in Buffalo as the backup to Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly. The most notable start for Reich came in the 1993 playoffs. The Houston Oilers lead the Bills 35-3 early in the third quarter. But Reich was able led the Bills on a 38-3 run, winning 41-38 in overtime. The comeback is still the largest in NFL history.

After retiring from the NFL following the 1998 season. Reich began his coaching career in 2006. Reich was an offensive position coach on the Colts coaching staff from 2006 until 2011. In 2012, Reich was hired by the Arizona Cardinals as their receivers coach. In 2013, Reich became the San Diego Chargers quarterback coach.

The following season, Reich was promoted to offensive coordinator. The Chargers fired Reich after two seasons in charge of the offense. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson hired Reich to be the offensive coordinator this past season.

The Bills interviewed Reich after Doug Marrone opted out of his contract. However, the Bills elected to hire Rex Ryan instead. Buffalo owners Terry and Kim Pegula fired Ryan after week 16. In 31 games with the Bills, Ryan’s record was 15-16. The Bills have had nine different head coaches since Marv Levy retired following the 1997 season. No Bills’ head coach has coached four full seasons since 1997.

Dick Jauron is the Bills longest tenured coach since Levy’s retirement. The Bills fired Jauron nine games into his fourth season. In 57 games, the Bills only won 24 games under Jauron.

