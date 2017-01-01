Bills at Jets Recap, Highlights, Final Score, More

The small crowd at MetLife Stadium saw the New York Jets end the season on a high note as they beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

Buffalo Bills 10 New York Jets 30

With nothing to play for other than pride, the New York Jets were able to show they wanted this one more than the Buffalo Bills.

Simply put, Buffalo made a lot of mistakes and New York didn’t make any. Cardale Jones, who entered the game, was picked off once (by Darrelle Revis). Two fumbles were lost, and they allowed New York to score a touchdown receiving a kickoff. Following a field goal in the fourth quarter, Mike Gillislee allowed the ball to roll into the end zone, Doug Middletown recovered it for a Jets touchdown.

It wasn’t without some curious calls by Todd Bowles. Specifically, he had his team go for it twice on fourth down deep in the red zone. Once took an obvious field goal off of the board, and both times were unsuccessful. Trying to be more aggressive in a game that was insignificant is understandable, but those decisions against a better team could have cost his team the game.

The defense for New York was as good as it has been all season. They allowed 68 yards rushing, finally looking like the front-seven everyone expected. Neither Bills quarterback looked efficient, and this was against a pass defense that couldn’t stop anybody. New York finally showed some fight, which is something the fans haven’t seen in several weeks.

Buffalo simply played an uninspired football game. It was encapsulated in one play. The kickoff that Mike Gillislee allowed to roll into the end zone for a Jets touchdown was simply bizarre. He clearly had a brain freeze with regards to the rule that the ball on a kickoff is live. But the play was simply strange, and it was a perfect picture of the day. E.J. Manuel was very inaccurate completing only nine of twenty passes, leading to his benching in the fourth quarter. Cardale Jones did lead a touchdown drive, but he looked like an inexperienced quarterback. They got nothing going on the ground and it led to a blowout in New York’s favor, 30-10.

Three Stars

Bilal Powell, Jets — Powell put up another strong game with 22 carries for 122 yards, adding a receiving touchdown.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jets — In likely his final game with the Jets, Fitzpatrick was solid and efficient. Fitzpatrick went 20-of-30 for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Sheldon Richardson, Jets — With a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, Richardson earns the third star. He added six tackles, three of them solo, on the day.

Next Game

Both teams finished their 2016 campaigns with this game, so it’s on to draft preparation. And by the looks of the Jets throughout the year and the Bills in Week 17, they both could use some help.

