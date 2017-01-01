Bills at Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Buffalo Bills face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

It’s the battle of the backups as the New York Jets play host to the Buffalo Bills to end the 2016 season. With Bryce Petty injured, embattled quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick starts the final game, and brings his 17 interceptions with him. For Buffalo, E.J. Manuel takes the ball for interim coach Anthony Lynn. Lynn takes over for Rex Ryan, who was fired earlier in the week, along with his brother Rob.

New York enters the game with a 4-11 record, coming off of a blowout loss to the Patriots last week. They have been blown out in three out of their last four games, and are simply looking to finish the year with momentum. Buffalo has the chance to finish the year at .500. They enter the season at 7-8, coming off of a tough loss to Miami last week. Now that would be a good way for coach Lynn to audition for Bills ownership.

For the Jets to have any chance to win their final game, they must play mistake-free football. That has been difficult under Fitzpatrick in 2016, but it has to be done. There is a reason why New York has lost the majority of its games; they lose the turnover battle regularly. If they win the battle they will have a chance to win. If they don’t, they won’t. Buffalo must allow Manuel to go on the attack. New York’s defense has not responded to being attacked. If they go after them, they may just blow them out.

For anyone outside of the local area, you can still see the game. Stream the game with DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. You can view the game through the app or online using a paid subscription to log in.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, NJ

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

It may not be a meaningful game in the standings, but when these two opponents face off, it always matters. It could be a very good one.

