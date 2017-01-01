Bills at Jets live stream: How to watch online

The New York Jets will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this AFC West rivalry game online.

Week 17 is pretty much rivalry week in the NFL, as all 16 games will be between divisional foes to close out the 2016 NFL season. One of those games between bitter AFC East rivals will be the Buffalo Bills (7-8) and the New York Jets (4-11).

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Jan. 1 will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. CBS will have the AFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

Buffalo was eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC last week on an overtime field goal by the arch rival Miami Dolphins. The Bills then swiftly saw head coach Rex Ryan fired the day after Christmas in favor of recently promoted offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn as the interim. Lynn will go with E.J. Manuel at starting quarterback over the benched Tyrod Taylor (Why?).

New York has had a horrid season in 2016. After going 10-6 and just missing the AFC Playoffs in 2015, the Jets have bottomed out to an atrocious 4-11. The Jets were boat raced by the arch rival New England Patriots to the tune of 41-3 in Week 16.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Jets will be getting 3.5 points at home from the visiting Bills. The associated moneylines for this AFC East rivalry game will be Buffalo -185 and New York +165. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 42 points.

Buffalo may be out of the AFC playoff picture, but this is a great opportunity for both Lynn and Manuel. Lynn can become a serious head coaching candidate with a little more exposure in the final week. Maybe Manuel can save his NFL career with a big time performance against the Jets?

This article originally appeared on