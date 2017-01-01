Bills at Jets: Highlights, score and recap

The New York Jets will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here are all the highlights, the game recap, and the final score.

Buffalo Bills 0 New York Jets 0

In one of the early afternoon kickoffs on Sunday, Jan. 1, the New York Jets (4-11) will host their AFC East rival in the Buffalo Bills (7-8). Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. CBS will have the telecast.

Both Buffalo and New York are playing for pride in this one, as both AFC East rivals have been eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC. Buffalo was only eliminated in Week 16, but saw its former head coach Rex Ryan and his twin brother defensive coordinator Rob Ryan fired after the Bills’ most recent loss to the division rival Miami Dolphins.

Sunday will see former Bills running back coach and former offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn serve as the team’s interim head coach with E.J. Manuel as his starting quarterback over Tyrod Taylor. New York just wants the season to end. It remains to be seen what will happen to Jets head coach Todd Bowles at the end of the season. He might be on the hot seat in the Big Apple.

Three Stars

LeSean McCoy: McCoy has been easily the best player on the Bills this season. Look for him to thrive on the ground with 115 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns out of the Bills backfield. E.J. Manuel: Manuel will get his first start of the season to show what he can do as a passer. Look for him to complete 59 percent of his passes for 245 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Bilal Powell: Powell has been solid as the Jets’ bell-cow back this season. Look for him to have 75 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Highlights

*POSTED LIVE AS THEY HAPPEN*

Next Game

Buffalo has failed to reach the AFC Playoffs for the 17th straight season. The Bills’ next game will be in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season against an opponent to be determined.

New York has missed the 2016 AFC Playoffs. The Jet’s next game will be in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season against an opponent that has yet to be decided.

